School bus and dump truck involved in Dodge Co. three-vehicle wreck

(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOWN OF CLYMAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old school bus driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when the bus collided with a dump truck on a Dodge Co. highway.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, the bus was heading north on Co. Hwy. M, in the Town of Clyman, shortly after 4 p.m. when it stuck a westbound dump truck at the State Hwy. 60 intersection, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

A FedEx van, driven by a 21-year-old Germantown man, was also hit and suffered minor damage.

The school bus driver, who was from Watertown, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The 56-year-old Beaver Dam man driving the dump truck, the FedEx driver and his passenger were not hurt.

Five passengers were on the school bus at the time of the crash and were not injured, the Sheriff’s Office statement noted. It did not say how many were children.

The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the wreck.

