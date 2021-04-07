‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Mount Horeb Police Department is warning residents Tuesday night of a water main break that is starting to flood the downtown area.

According to a Facebook post, officers described the main break as “significant” and said it was causing traffic issues near East Main Street and 2nd Street.

Mount Horeb PD is working with its public works department to control this issue, but urged residents and motorists to avoid the area near Main Street in the meantime.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as details develop.

