Some City of Sun Prairie buildings to begin phased reopening process

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s City Hall and Westside Community Service Building will be able to welcome back citizens soon as they begin a phased transition process of reopening.

The City announced Tuesday that the buildings will begin their reopening process on April 12, starting with the first-floor lobbies of both locations. The lobbies will be open for regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The second floor of the City Hall will still be closed.

All other departments and staff will be available by phone, virtually or for in-person meetings when necessary.

“Safety has been of the highest priority since the beginning and will continue to be,” city administrator, Aaron Oppenheimer said. “We will continue monitoring COVID-19 rates and that will determine our next steps in reopening.”

The City of Sun Prairie still encourages its citizens to wear a mask, use physical distancing and use hand sanitizer. Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Emergency Order #15, issued on April 2, will reduce restrictions around outdoor gatherings, but still has guidelines in place for indoor gatherings. That order goes into effect on April 7.

Here is the current status of city facilities and departments:

Historical Museum – 2021 season begins April 28 to Oct. 30, with open hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Media Center – The Sun Prairie Media Center will continue to provide services under its current policies, which is by appointment only.

Municipal Court – Court proceedings will resume in-person starting Wednesday, April 21. Court will not take place during the last week of the month.

Park, Recreation & Forestry – In-person programming will resume on May 1. Virtual and at-home programming options will continue throughout the summer as an alternative option. The Family Aquatic Center will open on June 19 until Aug. 21 this summer. A full schedule will be available in the Summer Fun Guide. Season pass sales will begin in May.

Public Library – The Sun Prairie Public Library will continue the 24/7 drop box and will deliver services under their current policies. The library is currently open for technology services only and contact-free pickup by appointment. Visit their – The Sun Prairie Public Library will continue the 24/7 drop box and will deliver services under their current policies. The library is currently open for technology services only and contact-free pickup by appointment. Visit their website for the most up to date information.

Public Works – Closed to the general public.

Recycle Center – Currently operating under normal seasonal hours and procedures.

