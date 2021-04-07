State unveils ‘crisis card’ to aid kids in mental health conflicts

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Office of Children’s Mental Health is hoping Wisconsin parents and caregivers take advantage of a new tool to support children in a time of crisis.

The wallet-sized Mental Health Crisis Card informs people what to do immediately if a child is in an agitated state or experiencing a crisis.

Cards should be filled by children or teens and list up to three calming strategies on the front of the card. When needed, they can show the card to people around them who can follow their calming instructions. Often when youth are in an agitated state they are unable to effectively communicate in the moment.

“These cards will help children in crisis get the support they need quickly,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wisconsin DOJ’s Office of School Safety is proud to be partnering with the Office of Children’s Mental Health on this important resource.”

The Mental Health Crisis Card is available to print on the OCMH website.

The back of the card also includes important resources for youth: National Suicide Hotline, HOPELINE text, and SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT – a free, 24/7 digital resource center and tip line created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety.

