Advertisement

State unveils ‘crisis card’ to aid kids in mental health conflicts

Mental Health Crisis Card
Mental Health Crisis Card(Wisconsin DOJ)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Office of Children’s Mental Health is hoping Wisconsin parents and caregivers take advantage of a new tool to support children in a time of crisis.

The wallet-sized Mental Health Crisis Card informs people what to do immediately if a child is in an agitated state or experiencing a crisis.

Cards should be filled by children or teens and list up to three calming strategies on the front of the card. When needed, they can show the card to people around them who can follow their calming instructions. Often when youth are in an agitated state they are unable to effectively communicate in the moment.

“These cards will help children in crisis get the support they need quickly,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wisconsin DOJ’s Office of School Safety is proud to be partnering with the Office of Children’s Mental Health on this important resource.”

The Mental Health Crisis Card is available to print on the OCMH website.

The back of the card also includes important resources for youth: National Suicide Hotline, HOPELINE text, and SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT – a free, 24/7 digital resource center and tip line created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

School bus
River Valley School District cancels school Thursday due to transportation issues
Around 40,000 children have lost a parent due to COVID-19, study shows
Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May
Greenway Station
Greenway Station Farmers’ Market to start this May
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes