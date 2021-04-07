Studio Yoga closes because of COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many Madison businesses may be seeing a light at the end of the long COVID-19 tunnel, the economic damage being caused by the pandemic is still very real – and, on Wednesday, it claimed another local business.

The Studio Yoga announced on Facebook it would close permanently, and the closure appears to be immediate.

“COVID devastated us financially with no ability to recover our losses,” the post stated. “[D]espite the vaccine rollout, we cannot identify a clear and consistent path forward that is in the best interest of the public health.”

The post went on to explain that the studio’s landlord rented the location to another business that “is not at the mercy of the virus and we completely understand his position.” The owners expressed their desire to have kept the studio open, but steered their announcement toward what was accomplished over the past decade.

Thanking the teachers, students, and staff, they added, “so many lives touched, inspired, and changed. Instead of being sad that it is over, let our hearts swell with joy that The Studio happened. We are so, so happy that it happened.”

Dear friends, After 10 glorious years, we have to announce that The Studio is permanently closing its doors. COVID... Posted by The Studio Yoga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

