Thorp woman accused of using zip tie on dog’s legs formally charged with animal mistreatment

Dog found with zip-ties on legs
Dog found with zip-ties on legs(Clark County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 34-year-old Thorp woman accused of fastening a dog’s legs together with a plastic zip-tie was formally charged with mistreatment of animals and obstructing an officer.

The dog was found with its two front legs zip-tied together last fall.

Jill Warminski is free on a $1,000 signature bond. She’s expected to learn if her case will head to trial next month.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to Pine Road in Thorp for a report of a dog that had been zip-tied around the front two legs. A Clark County deputy reported a laceration around the right front left of the dog was so deep, the bone was visible.

Authorities said tips from the public lead to an investigation into Warminski.

WEAU-TV reports Warminski said she could not take care of the dog, and could not find anyone else to care for it.

