Advertisement

Turnout barely tops 20% for Wisconsin spring election

(Ana Medina)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout for Wisconsin’s spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.

That’s on par with other elections where the state superintendent of schools is on the ballot. In 2017, turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there was also a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.

View full election results here

In Tuesday’s election, just over 921,000 people voted in the race for superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction won by Jill Underly.

She defeated Deb Kerr by 16 percentage points, based on unofficial tallies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

If the $975,000 operational referendum fails, the school board could dissolve the district.
Voters approve two ballot referenda in Weston School District
The majority of the money will go towards building a new elementary school.
New Glarus voters approve $28.9 million referendum for building improvements
Jill Underly campaign photo
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.
Jagler wins state senate seat formerly held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald