Two killed in Milwaukee gas station shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been shot and killed at a Citgo gas station on 27th and Capitol in Milwaukee, according to authorities.

The victims are a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee.

Two other people, a 26-year-old man from Illinois and a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, were also hit by gunfire and are in the hospital.

No suspects are in custody and no motive for the shooting has been determined.

