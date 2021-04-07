Advertisement

Two killed in Milwaukee gas station shooting

(ap newsroom)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been shot and killed at a Citgo gas station on 27th and Capitol in Milwaukee, according to authorities.

The victims are a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee.

Two other people, a 26-year-old man from Illinois and a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, were also hit by gunfire and are in the hospital.

No suspects are in custody and no motive for the shooting has been determined.

