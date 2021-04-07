Advertisement

UMBRELLAS UP - Tracking periods of rain and storms the rest of the week

Rainfall totals will range from 0.5 - 1.5″ through Saturday morning.
By James Parish
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UMBRELLAS UP - Our next big weather maker will bring in periods of rain and storms late Wednesday through Friday. The best chance of rain this week will likely come Wednesday night. Another upper-level storm system will swing through the area this weekend and keep rain chances in the forecast. It’s not going to be raining continuously Wednesday night through Sunday. There will be breaks in the rain, but it would be a good idea to keep your rain gear handy.

Next Big Weather Maker - Periods of rain and storms the rest of the week
Next Big Weather Maker - Periods of rain and storms the rest of the week

Widespread rainfall totals Wednesday through Friday night will range from a 0.5 to 1.5″. Our eastern counties or places east of Madison will be closer to 0.5″ of rain, while rainfall totals from Madison and points west will likely range from 1.0 - 1.5″. This is going to be very beneficial rainfall. Right now, the rainfall deficit in Madison this year is approaching 2.00″.

Rainfall Potential Wednesday - Friday Night
Rainfall Potential Wednesday - Friday Night

Other than a light rain shower or sprinkle, Wednesday morning is going to be dry and mild. Temperatures Wednesday morning are in the 50s and 60s. You know it’s going to be a warm day when you are waking up to temperatures near or above the average high for this time of year. The average high for Madison on April 7 is 54 degrees. Today will be our last day this week with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday's Planner
Wednesday's Planner

The first half of the day is going to be dry. Scattered showers and storms probably won’t start to develop across the area until this afternoon. The rain and storm activity will become more widespread this evening and overnight. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday will be in the 50s.

Future Radar Wednesday 8AM
Future Radar Wednesday 8AM
Future Radar Wednesday 12PM
Future Radar Wednesday 12PM
Future Radar Wednesday 4PM
Future Radar Wednesday 4PM
Future Radar Wednesday 10PM
Future Radar Wednesday 10PM

Rain will still be likely on Thursday. Thursday will be cooler, too. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. More rain scattered showers will develop Thursday night into Friday on the backside of this storm system. This system is not going to be in big hurry to clear the upper Midwest. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Don’t put the rain gear away this weekend. Another upper-level storm system will swing through the area. More scattered rain scattered will be possible Saturday through Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s and in the 60s on Sunday. Even though rain will be around at times, this weekend probably won’t be a complete washout.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast

