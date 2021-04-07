Advertisement

UW-Platteville tailors School of Education to rural learning environments

By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is preparing its Education majors for new ways of teaching.

Recent data from UW-Platteville shows 80% of its education graduates step out of their classrooms and into rural school districts.

“I just want to make a difference in this world,” Michaela Acherman, UW-Platteville, School of Education student said. “The dream is to teach at either Mineral Point or Darlington.”

A daughter of two Darlington school teachers, she’s currently studying to be an Elementary Education teacher herself, with the hope of returning to her hometown of Mineral Point to start her career.

“I want to teach in a rural area, because I think you get to know your students on a more intimate level,” Acherman said.

Platteville’s School of Education Director, Dr. Jen Collins explains her staff is making to courses, to help students like Acherman, be better equipped for those intimate environments.

“We want to change that narrative that it’s ‘less than,’” said Collins.

Collins also said some of these new courses will be tailored to focus on the strengths, weaknesses, and differences to working in an urban district.

“Every community has its challenges, but what are the strengths and assets that our people are bringing to those communities and how is what’s happening in rural schools benefiting,” Collins said.

With the hope of preparing aspiring teachers, like Acherman, to reach their goals.

“Everyone has given me so much love and support my entire life and if I can do that for my students, that would be the most fulfilling thing in the world for me,” Acherman said.

Those classes tailored to teaching in rural school districts are expected to start this fall.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

School bus
River Valley School District cancels school Thursday due to transportation issues
Around 40,000 children have lost a parent due to COVID-19, study shows
Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May
Greenway Station
Greenway Station Farmers’ Market to start this May
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes