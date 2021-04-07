VACCINE Q&A: Do mRNA COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and impacts on fertility. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

QUESTION:

Are there any concerns with reproduction in younger people who get the vaccine because of the RNA involvement?

ANSWER: No.

Dr. Mo Kharbat, SSM Health’s Regional VP of Pharmacy Services, said there is no data suggesting that any of the COVID-19 vaccines have an impact on reproduction or fertility.

“There isn’t enough data suggesting the effect of the COVID vaccine on human reproduction or fertility, but based on the studies and based on what we’ve seen now that the vaccines have been given to millions and millions of individuals across the globe, it is very unlikely that the COVID vaccine will have any effects on human fertility or on reproduction or on the health of a pregnant woman or a nursing woman,” said Dr. Kharbat.

Pfizer and Moderna are both mRNA vaccines. It’s developed using a new technology, but Dr. Kharbat said it is similar to many other common vaccines.

“The mRNA vaccines use a new technology using the mRNA molecules to produce the viral protein in the human body so the immune system can recognize the viral protein and develop immunity against it,” said Dr. Kharbat.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.