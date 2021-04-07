VACCINE Q&A: Should I get the vaccine if I have shingles?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine if you have, or have recently had, shingles. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

I had shingles last May 2020, was treated and cured. Now, after 11 months, can I avail the COVID-19 vaccine?

I had shingles after 2 weeks of my first COVID vaccine. When should I take the second shot? Is it safe to take the second one?

My son is handicapped and got his first shingle shot at the end of January and there is a two to six month wait before he gets the second one, can he get the COVID-19 shots in between the shingles shots?

Dr. Mo Kharbat, SSM Health’s Regional VP of Pharmacy Services, said if you have shingles or have recently been diagnosed with shingles, it is still recommended that you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We recommend that they get the COVID vaccine when the COVID vaccine is available to them. With this regard to their other health conditions, that could also affect their immune system, still the COVID vaccine is recommended to go ahead with,” said Dr. Kharbat.

If you get your shingles vaccine, and also want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you should wait 14-28 days after your shingles vaccine to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Matt Anderson, UW Health’s Senior Medical Director of Primary Care, said individuals should wait 14 days after the last dose of the vaccine before getting a shingles shot.

You should also avoid getting another vaccine 14 days before you get your COVID-19 vaccine, for both the first and second dose.

The 14-day waiting period applies to mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna. If you get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Dr. Anderson said you will want to wait 28 days.

Dr. Anderson notes that this all depends on urgency. If this is a time sensitive vaccine for you, you should consult your doctor.

