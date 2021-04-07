Advertisement

Voters approve two ballot referenda in Weston School District

The superintendent said the approval of the $975,000 operational referendum guarantees the district’s survival for the next four years.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAZENOVIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters in the Weston School District have approved two ballot referenda which impact whether the district survives over the next few years. Voters approved a $1.9 million capital referendum 349-214 and approved a $975,000 operational referendum 354-228.

“I think there’s a lot of Weston pride that came out and showed that they wanted to invest in the future of our students and our community,” said District Administrator Gary Syftestad.

The money from the capital referendum will go towards several renovations, including upgrades in the elementary school heating systems, fixing the high school roof and adding new floors in the high school. Syftestad said the upgrades to the heating systems and roof will likely be finished this summer, but the flooring project might take until the summer of 2022.

The operational referendum will allow the school district to continue operating at its current staffing and programming level without making significant budget cuts.

“Looking forward to four years with this referendum and seeing what we can do to improve the district is just very reassuring and very much appreciate the support of those that came out and voted,” Syftestad said.

In March, Syftestad explained if the operational referendum did not pass, the school board could decide to dissolve the district. Weston students would be absorbed by the six surrounding districts.

The operational referendum provides funding over the next four years through the 2024-2025 school year. At that point, Syftestad said the district will likely have to ask for more funding.

With both referenda approved, a homeowner with a $100,000 property value will see a tax increase of $5.42 per month compared to the 2020 tax rate.

