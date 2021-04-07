Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The majority of Wisconsin Republicans’ plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid.

That’s according to reviews of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The Associate Press reports proposals call for spending about $626 million on areas not allowed under the federal law.

Additionally, a proposed $1 billion property tax cut for all homeowners in Wisconsin and money earmarked for unemployment insurance may have to be repaid by the state, the Fiscal Bureau said.

Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends.

A package of 11 bills introduced by Republicans this week were scheduled for a public hearing and vote in the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Turnout barely tops 20% for Wisconsin spring election
If the $975,000 operational referendum fails, the school board could dissolve the district.
Voters approve two ballot referenda in Weston School District
The majority of the money will go towards building a new elementary school.
New Glarus voters approve $28.9 million referendum for building improvements
Jill Underly campaign photo
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief