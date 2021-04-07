Wisconsin GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The majority of Wisconsin Republicans’ plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid.

That’s according to reviews of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The Associate Press reports proposals call for spending about $626 million on areas not allowed under the federal law.

Additionally, a proposed $1 billion property tax cut for all homeowners in Wisconsin and money earmarked for unemployment insurance may have to be repaid by the state, the Fiscal Bureau said.

Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends.

A package of 11 bills introduced by Republicans this week were scheduled for a public hearing and vote in the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

