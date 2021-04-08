Advertisement

2 million Wisconsinites receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2 million Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, marking another milestone of the vaccine rollout in the state.

The Department of Health Services reports these 2,038,670 residents make up 35% of the total population.

Wisconsin reached one million residents with at least one dose on March 5, when just 17.6% of the state population had received one dose of the shot and nearly 10% of state residents have completed their vaccine series. While it took just under 13 weeks for the one million residents in the state to receive their first dose, it took nearly five more weeks after that for another million residents to get their first shot.

On Thursday, nearly 22% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series.

In the South Central Wisconsin region, Rock County officially reached 30% of its residents having at least one dose of the vaccine Thursday. Dodge County is now the only remaining county at lower than 30%, currently at 37.7%.

Dane County leads the region in completed vaccine series at 27.7%, followed by Iowa County at 26.7% and Richland County at 26.3%.

DHS also notes two-thirds of the 65 and older age group in Wisconsin has completed their vaccination series, and well over three-quarters of the group have received at least one dose.

So far this week, 168,166 doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents, nearly double that of the 85,854 doses reported the day before.

