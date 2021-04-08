Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm one person was killed and five others were shot Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also shot in Grimes County in connection to the Bryan business shooting. Police and DPS officials say a suspect is in custody, but could not rule out whether another suspect was involved.

At a 6 p.m. press conference Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said they do not have a motive for the suspect in the shooting.

The DPS trooper who was shot in Grimes County while pursuing the suspect was taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The trooper was in surgery according to Buske. At last update, the trooper was in serious but stable condition.

Buske said police were called to the cabinet manufacturer at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived on scene at 2:36 p.m., at which point the suspect had left the business.

One person died at the scene and four were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan in critical condition, according to Buske. The police chief said that one additional person is in non-critical condition. A seventh person was transported for an asthma attack.

St. Joseph Health says one patient is in stable condition at St. Joseph Health- College Station and four are at a St. Joseph Health Regional hospital in Bryan. Two patients at the Bryan hospital are currently in critical condition and two are currently stable.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, but Buske said the suspect is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and used a handgun in the shooting. Witnesses have described to KBTX that the shootings appeared targeted. Police said no motive was apparent at this time.

The business did not go on lockdown once police arrived on the scene because the suspect had fled the area, according to Buske. Employees at the scene were interviewed and have since been released.

Buske did not rule out the possibility of additional suspects and said police are working on a phone line where the families of Kent Moore employees can get updates. Most employees have been allowed to leave the facility.

When asked about the city being added to the growing list of cities experiencing mass shootings in 2021, Buske said is unprecedented in Bryan.

“This if the first incident like this in the city that I’m aware of,” said Buske.

He noted that addressing mental illness in the community is vital to curbing more mass shootings like this from happening.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M police responded to the scene, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County constables, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Federal agencies also provided manpower and support at the scene.

BPD press conference on Bryan mass shooting WATCH NOW: Bryan Police Department provide another update on the shooting that occurred at Kent Moore Cabinets that left one dead and others in critical condition. Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, April 8, 2021

A statement from Kent Moore Cabinets is below:

We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved. Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their children at the school.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske held a press conference around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Watch the full press conference below.

A team coverage update from Live at Five can be found below.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.