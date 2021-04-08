Big concert announcement: Eric Church playing back-to-back shows at the Resch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we creep toward normal, a major country artist has booked two performances at the Resch.

CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church has announced back-to-back concerts for March 18 and 19, 2022. It’s part of the Gather Again Tour.

Church will perform “in-the-round” shows. That means the stage is at the center of the arena floor.

Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. Log on to https://www.reschcenter.com/ to purchase tickets.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” Church told Billboard.

“I just want to play shows,” he said. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church is a 10-time Grammy nominee.

