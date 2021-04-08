Bullets strike 2 Stoughton homes in suspect road rage incident

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets fired in an apparent fit of rush hour road rage struck a pair of Stoughton homes Thursday, according to the city’s police dept.

According to its report, the suspect was alone in the vehicle around 8:50 a.m. and fired three shots from a handgun toward the vehicle ahead. The police dept. reported the “road rage-type incident” happened in the 1900 block of Lincoln Ave. and about four blocks later, the shooter fired, striking two homes.

The alleged shooter fled the scene, but police have since recovered the gun, police said. Investigators say they know who fired the shots, but that person has not been taken into custody at this time.

No one inside the homes was injured, nor was the person in the vehicle in front of the shooter.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

