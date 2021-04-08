Advertisement

Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single. Cain, who had missed three games with an oblique strain, hit a solo homer leading off the eighth.

Joc Pederson tied it with his first home run for the Cubs, a drive in the bottom half off reliever Devin Williams.

After automatic runner Daniel Robertson moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach in the 10th, Cain homered off Brandon Workman.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
Brewers bring back tailgating
Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, tries to control the ball against Golden State...
Curry, Warriors use furious finish to hold off Bucks 122-121
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Daniel Robertson (28) forces out Chicago Cubs catcher Willson...
Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0