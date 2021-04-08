Advertisement

Doctors explain COVID-19 variant outbreaks and their impact on children

By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - In just the past two weeks, health officials across the upper Midwest have tied at least three outbreaks among children to variant originally found to be circulating in the United Kingdom (UK).

That includes one outbreak at a Dane County daycare. NBC15 went out to find what appears to make kids more vulnerable with these new variants.

“I do have a sense of anxiety when it comes to our kids being out in larger groups settings with families and kids we don’t know,” Michael Braden, a concerned father of two from DeForest told NBC15.

Braden has a career background in health care, but his concerns are focused on his two daughters: four-year-old Harper and two-year-old Nora.

NBC15 asks health officials about the impact coronavirus variants have on children
NBC15 asks health officials about the impact coronavirus variants have on children(JENNIFER SCHNEIDER PHOTOGRAPHY | Michael Braden)

He says these feelings are heightened when he drops the girls off at pre-school and day care.

“We’re more concerned about our two-year-old, she was born premature, and has respiratory issues,” Braden said, speaking for himself and his wife.

To see how threatening these variants are to children, NBC15 checked in with Dr. James Conway, UW-Madison Pediatric Professor and Medical Director Of the UW-Health Immunization Program.

“They don’t seem to be more dangerous as far as what the clinical outcomes are, they just seem to be more transmissible,” Conway said.

Conway said so far, research shows the variant symptoms in kids are the same as the original COVID-19 strain. Kids 15-years-old and younger are more at risk, in part, because they cannot get vaccinated yet.

“It’s probably a combination of things,” Conway said. “A combination of large portion of that population not immune to it, and these [variants] are more contagious than the original strain.”

Until those vaccines are developed for younger age groups, Braden said he will continue to teach his daughters to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“Kids are in the middle of it,” Braden said. “So, I think it falls on parents to educate their kids and do the best they can to exemplify those behaviors.”

Pfizer and Moderna are already researching and testing the COVID-19 vaccine in middle schoolers. Conway estimates those doses could be available for 12-15-year-olds this summer.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children