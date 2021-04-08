Daily COVID-19 cases in Wis. top 1,000 for first time in nearly two months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in nearly two months, new COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 in a single day.

For Thursday, the Dept. of Health Services recorded 1,046 confirmed cases. The last time that number hit four-digits was February 11, when it was just shy of 1,250 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average also hit a level not seen in weeks. At 733 cases per day over the preceding week, that matches where the average stood exactly seven weeks ago.

Overall, there have been 582,843 total cases recorded in the state, which is roughly a tenth of the population of Wisconsin. However, DHS does not distinguish if all of those cases were residents.

The 14 deaths recorded in the past day was the third highest in the past month and raised the seven day rolling average for that figure a tick to six per day over the past week, the DHS updates show.

According to the agency, 6,667 people in the state have now died from complications related to the virus.

New COVID-19 variants discovered

The Department of Health Services has discovered new cases of COVID-19 variants Thursday in Wisconsin, along with adding a new variant of concern.

State health officials report finding 216 cases of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, which were both first discovered in California last May. One case of this variant was just found in Sauk County last week.

Researchers say both of the new strains first found in California spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19, though they are thought to be less transmissible than the variants first found in the UK and South Africa.

Treatments to the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant cases may be less effective because of their unique mutations. The main difference in the two variants from California is that variant B.1.429 has a spike in protein mutations.

DHS also reports there are 148 cases of variant B.1.1.7, originally found in the United Kingdom, which is up from 139 last week.

There are also 15 cases of variant B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa, and four cases of variant P.1, first discovered in Brazil. These numbers are up from eight and two cases last week, respectively.

Researchers have maintained that all three of these variant strains spread more quickly than the original COVID-19 strain, but more studies are needed to determine if strain P.1 and B.1.351 result in more severe of an illness.

Variant B.1.1.7 Variant B.1.351 Variant B.1.427/B.1.429 Variant P.1 4/8 148 15 261 4 4/1 139 8 N/A 2 3/26 78 2 N/A 1 3/18 55 1 N/A 0 3/11 31 1 N/A 0

