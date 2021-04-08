Dane Co. COVID-19 credit to provide financial rebound for eligible businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County businesses will be able to receive a COVID-19 credit to help them rebound from the financial burden the pandemic has caused, officials announced Thursday.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stated the effort with Public Health Madison & Dane County will give licensed establishments a credit of more than $550,000. They explained the 30% credit will provide financial assistance to over 3,500 restaurants, hotels and campgrounds across the area, among other establishments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted countless area businesses and establishments over the past year—forcing many to question how they will be able to make ends meet,” said Parisi. “Every bit of support helps.”

The credit to establishments for the upcoming licensing year will create a $568,000 transfer of funds from PHMDC’s reserve fund back to the businesses, the county explained.

“Our local businesses have had a rough year,” said Rhodes-Conway. “This is just one more way we can offer them support.”

Business operators, which include food and drink establishments, tattoo and piercing parlors, and hotels must renew for the 2021-22 licensing year to receive the credit. Schools and temporary food establishment licenses are excluded from the funding.

The resolution to provide this credit will be introduced during Thursday’s Dane Co. Board meeting. It will also be introduced to the Madison Common Council.

PHMDC continued, saying its sanitarians normally are able to conduct annual inspections and provide consultations for these businesses. Sanitarians have been reassigned to support the COVID-19 response since the start of the pandemic, working with area businesses by following up on outbreaks and creating safe business practices.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.