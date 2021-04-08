Deputies find 4-month-old baby, apparently abandoned, near Orion Township creek

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday a baby was found by Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies, apparently abandoned, near an Orion Township creek.

Deputies were called to the area of Waldon and Joslyn roads at 8:35 a.m. after receiving 911 calls from residents saying a lone woman was hiding in bushes and ringing their doorbells. Residents said the woman seemed distraught and claimed she believed someone was chasing her with guns.

Upon arrival deputies found that the woman was no longer in the area, but then staff from Waldon Middle School reported that a frantic woman was pounding on the locked doors of the school. Deputies found the woman, a 37-year-old Orion Township resident, and began interviewing her while trying to calm her.

Deputies were given some information that they did not believe was accurate, but they did learn the woman had an infant son who was not with her. They noted that the Orion Township woman had burrs on her pants, which suggested she may have recently been in wilder foliage than the neighborhood bushes she had first been spotted in. Deputies estimated the most likely location where evidence suggested the mother had been and began searching in a one-mile grid between the woman’s home, the school and the neighbors who had reported the suspicious activity.

A Sheriff’s K-9 unit was also summoned to assist. In all, 13 Sheriff’s patrol cars were dispatched to the area and the Sheriff’s drone and aviation unit were in route by the time Deputies found the infant.

The baby was in a hypothermic state when he was found, face down on the bank near the creek. Deputies removed the baby’s wet sleeper and wrapped it in warm blankets before he was taken to St. Joseph Mercy for further treatment and observation. The child will likely be kept overnight at the hospital and is in the care of child protective services.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Officials say the 4-month-old baby boy is in good condition.

