Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field for 2021 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC is coming home for coming season.

On Thursday, the soccer club announced it would play its 2021 home schedule at Breese Stevens Field, albeit with much smaller crowds.

“We are excited to be able to return to our fans and our city, COO & Owner Conor Caloia said. “The Flock and Forward Madison fans create a home-field advantage unlike any other in the USL, and we look forward to bringing that back to life on May 15.”

Forward Madison led the league in attendance during the 2019 season, the last one before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted last year’s games; however, the team intends to impose social distancing restrictions that will sharply reduce the number of fans in the stands.

The club has been working with Public Health Madison & Dane Co. for the past year to develop a system to let fans return to Breese safely, including spacing fans six feet apart, and team leaders added they appreciate health officials’ efforts to help them return home.

“We are working on an interpretation of the new orders to get our fans safely seated,” Caloia said. “We appreciate our fans’ patience as these orders change and we continue to adapt to them.”

Because tickets will be scarcer this year, the club will give first dibs on them to season ticket holders. More information on seating is available on the team’s website.

Last season, Forward Madison played its home games in Wauwatosa.

The president of Forward Madison’s independent supporters’ organization The Flock, Andrew Schmidt, offered his own welcome back to fans and players:

“This past year has been really hard for a lot of people, and especially for those who’ve lost friends and family to this virus, heroic frontline healthcare workers, and people in the hospitality industry, many of whom are FMFC fans,” Schmidt said. “For some, bringing soccer back to Breese is a bright light at the end of what’s felt like a very long, dark tunnel. We know we’re not out of the woods yet, but we can’t wait to be back.”

