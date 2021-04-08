Advertisement

Green Bay pastor appointed to serve the Diocese of Duluth

The diocese is urging people to choose which vaccine to get wisely.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth could finally have a new bishop in place next month following the 2019 death of its longtime leader and the resignation of his chosen replacement.

The Very Rev. Daniel Felton, a longtime pastor in the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been appointed to serve the 10-county diocese.

The 66-year-old Felton has served as vicar general and moderator of the curia in Green Bay since 2014. Felton succeeds the late Bishop Paul Sirba, who died suddenly in December 2019.

The Rev. Michel Mulloy was to be installed as the new bishop in October, but resigned following an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor in the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota.

