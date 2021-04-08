Greenway Station Farmers’ Market to start this May

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Greenway Station in Middleton announced Wednesday that its farmers’ market will be starting up this May.

The farmers’ market will kick off Thursday, May 6 and be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 1650 Deming Way, Suite 106. The shopping center added that this is in the parking area near Ancho & Agave.

Greenway Station explained locally grown fruit, vegetables and flowers will all be available for shoppers to peruse. They can also find homemade baked goods, jams and meats at the market.

The event will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including keeping vendor stalls at least 10 feet apart and having hand sanitizer at each booth. Greenway Station said vendors will also have PPE and food sampling will not be allowed.

Cash will be accepted at the market, Greenway Station continued, but vendors ask that customers place their payments on the table or in a customer-facing lockbox to minimize contact. Vendors are also asking for exact change.

The farmers’ market will close for the year on Oct. 7.

