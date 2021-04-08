Helbachs Coffee is reopening in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coffee shop that shut its doors after controversy and legal battles with Public Health Madison & Dane County is reopening in Madison.

In an email to customers Wednesday, Helbachs announced it is back in business on D’Onfrio Drive on the west side of Madison.

According to Helbachs website, the coffee shop officially opened April 2.

In August, the business closed down their shop in Middleton after hanging a “mask-free zone” sign in their window, sparking controversy. The sign was in conflict with Dane County’s public health order requiring face masks, and led to legal battles with PHMDC over enforcement of the mask mandate.

On their Instagram account in August, Helbachs announced its Middleton lease was pulled, and that they were closing in the wake of “enforcement action, negative public statements and continued vindictive and hostile behavior” the shop faced.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.