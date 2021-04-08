Janesville childcare center, preschool temporarily closes over COVID-19 cases

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A childcare center and preschool in Janesville will be temporarily closing at the end of its programming Thursday due to COVID-19 cases being confirmed at the center.

According to Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties, the Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville will be closed until April 20.

The organization explained they became aware of two COVID-19 cases Thursday and decided to close at the recommendation of the Rock County Health Department.

They have notified children and family members who were in direct contact with those who tested positive, but the center did not specify if they were workers or children. The organization asked Community Kids staff to quarantine themselves until the center reopens on April 20.

The center will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly before children return. Community Kids will keep in contact with families in order to update them on next steps.

The center added in a Facebook post that families would not be charged for any time while the center is closed and said P4J and Early Head Start will offer virtual classes.

