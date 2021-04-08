Advertisement

Janesville childcare center, preschool temporarily closes over COVID-19 cases

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A childcare center and preschool in Janesville will be temporarily closing at the end of its programming Thursday due to COVID-19 cases being confirmed at the center.

According to Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties, the Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville will be closed until April 20.

The organization explained they became aware of two COVID-19 cases Thursday and decided to close at the recommendation of the Rock County Health Department.

They have notified children and family members who were in direct contact with those who tested positive, but the center did not specify if they were workers or children. The organization asked Community Kids staff to quarantine themselves until the center reopens on April 20.

The center will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly before children return. Community Kids will keep in contact with families in order to update them on next steps.

The center added in a Facebook post that families would not be charged for any time while the center is closed and said P4J and Early Head Start will offer virtual classes.

As a precautionary measure, Community Kids Learning Center is temporarily closing until April 20, 2021. ✅We were made...

Posted by Community Kids Learning Centers on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
The number of active cases in South Dakota has been on the rise in recent weeks. It’s something...
Doctors explain COVID-19 variant outbreaks and their impact on children