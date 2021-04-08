Advertisement

Madison Mallards will be back at the Duck Pond for 2021 season

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 20-month hiatus, the Madison Mallards will be returning to the Duck Pond this summer.

The team announced Thursday that their season will begin on May 31, following a canceled 2020 season.

“Part of summer in Madison is enjoying the old ballgame at the Duck Pond,” Madison Mallards President, Vern Stenman said. “It has been a tough year for us and our community and we can’t wait to bring everyone back together around America’s pastime at the ballgame this summer once again.”

After Public Health Madison & Dane County’s new emergency order took effect Wednesday, the Mallards stated they are committed to playing the entire 36-game season this summer.

While the move is a promising sign for larger venues, Stenman said last week that there is a lot to work through as they plan for the months ahead.

“Hopefully as we continue to interpret this rule, we will be able to put the finishing touches on all of those plans,” he said.

The team said Thursday that specific bookings will not be available until early May for groups, season ticket holders and others looking to catch a game at the ballpark this summer. The on-sale date for single-game tickets will also be announced at a later date.

A return to the field also means the continuation of the TDS Lil’ Ducks Reading Program for local students, promotions and a fireworks night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field for 2021 season
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago...
Cain 2 HRs, Woodruff sharp, Brewers beat Cubs 4-2 in 10
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
Brewers bring back tailgating