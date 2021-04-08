Madison Mallards will be back at the Duck Pond for 2021 season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 20-month hiatus, the Madison Mallards will be returning to the Duck Pond this summer.

The team announced Thursday that their season will begin on May 31, following a canceled 2020 season.

“Part of summer in Madison is enjoying the old ballgame at the Duck Pond,” Madison Mallards President, Vern Stenman said. “It has been a tough year for us and our community and we can’t wait to bring everyone back together around America’s pastime at the ballgame this summer once again.”

After Public Health Madison & Dane County’s new emergency order took effect Wednesday, the Mallards stated they are committed to playing the entire 36-game season this summer.

While the move is a promising sign for larger venues, Stenman said last week that there is a lot to work through as they plan for the months ahead.

“Hopefully as we continue to interpret this rule, we will be able to put the finishing touches on all of those plans,” he said.

The team said Thursday that specific bookings will not be available until early May for groups, season ticket holders and others looking to catch a game at the ballpark this summer. The on-sale date for single-game tickets will also be announced at a later date.

A return to the field also means the continuation of the TDS Lil’ Ducks Reading Program for local students, promotions and a fireworks night.

We've waited a long long looooooonnggg time to say this.. but we can now guarantee our RETURN TO THE DUCK POND this summer! ☀️⚾ 🍻 🦆https://t.co/rtlQoP56RQ — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) April 8, 2021

