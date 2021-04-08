Madison officers find damaged SUV after reports of gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers discovered a damaged SUV after responding Wednesday night to reports of shots fired on the city’s near east side.

According to the police department’s initial report, officers were called to the intersection of Hoard Street and Pawling Street shortly before 9:15 p.m. They described the damage to the SUV as being consistent with gunfire.

Multiple shell casings were also found on the scene, they added.

No one who appeared to be involved in the shooting remained in the area, according to police, who continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip for them on the p3tips.com website.

