Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy

(WCAX)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is starting a three-year project to convert all city-maintained streetlights to LED. About 3,000 streetlights have already been replaced, but there is still 6,000 to go.

The old lights have a life span of 2-3 years. City Traffic Engineer, Yang Tao said the LED lights last 12-26 years and conserve energy.

“It will save about $300,000 in electricity cost every year and it also will require less maintenance,” said Tao.

Tao said the $3.1 million project will have a pay-back period of 10-12 years. All of the work will be preformed by traffic engineering staff.

The benefits extend to residents, because according to Tao, “it will provide higher quality lighting for locations where it’s needed and it will also reduce the burden on residents to report outages to us.”

He said LED lights are also more environmentally sound.

“We will be very sensitive to the environment. I want to point out that the new technology does have a different lighting characteristic than the traditional technology. We’re going to be using warmer temperature lights as much as possible, such as from the 2700-3000K range,” told Tao.

The city of Madison has around 18,000 streetlights, half of which the city maintains.

