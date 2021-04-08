Advertisement

Man attempts to breach elephant exhibit at Milwaukee zoo

Authorities say the man wanted to impress his daughter.
Elephants at the Milwaukee Co. zoo
Elephants at the Milwaukee Co. zoo(Milwaukee Co. Zoo via WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of climbing over a fence at the Milwaukee County Zoo’s elephant enclosure is facing a trespassing charge.

Sheriff’s officials detained the man after zoo security called deputies Wednesday afternoon. The man was escorted from the property.

Authorities say the man wanted to impress his daughter and climbed over a locked fenced area in the outdoor elephant exhibit. He started climbing over a secondary fence, but zoo officials say he never made it into the enclosure.

The incident took place nearly three weeks after a California man was arrested and charged after he was caught inside the San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat with his 2-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

UW regent committee erases excess credit surcharge, except for Madison
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t said if he plans to run
Michael Fitzgerald was recorded Michael Fitzgerald wearing a t-shirt that reads "Wild Protest"...
Janesville man accused in U.S. Capitol insurrection in court Thursday
Federal prosecutors allege Michael Fitzgerald pressed his way into the U.S. Capitol on January...
Michael Fitgerald
WMS
WMS: Strictly Discs on Monroe Street