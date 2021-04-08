Monroe Street business community pushes through the pandemic together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local shops on Monroe Street have faced the same struggle that small businesses across Madison, Wisconsin and the entire country have all faced: The struggle to stay afloat during a pandemic that keeps people indoors.

But while some businesses were forced to soldier on alone, the Monroe Street business community banded together over the past year.

“As a group of businesses where we’re better together, so helping everyone survive is essential,” said Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri.

The street banded together, doing everything possible to keep everyone’s head above water as the pandemic dished out an incredibly challenging 12 months.

“The group of us as merchants thought we had seen the worst of it when we survived the Monroe Street construction,” said Strictly Discs owner Angie Roloff, a three-decade veteran of Monroe Street. “I don’t think any of us could have imagined what the last year would hold.”

But together, they have pulled through to a point where there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” said Maitri. “We’re going to rock this summer.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.