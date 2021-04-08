Advertisement

MPD: Suspect in reported sexual assault unidentified and at large

(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault on a 13-year-old.

According to MPD, officers initially were dispatched just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, for an abduction of a teenager who was still missing. Once officers arrived, they found that the teen had gone home before the call, and was no longer missing.

In an incident report from MPD, it states the teenage victim reported they were taken by a man from Waltham Park, to a different, unknow location. The teen then says they were sexually assaulted. The victim says this happened around 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are investigating this incident.

Right now, the suspect is unknown and at large.

If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are expected through early tomorrow.
Wet Weather Expected Over the Next Couple Days
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton
Helbachs Coffee is reopening in Madison
Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s east side
The Wisconsin spring election ended with historic firsts in minority communities.
Spring election marks historic firsts in minority communities