MPD: Suspect in reported sexual assault unidentified and at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault on a 13-year-old.

According to MPD, officers initially were dispatched just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, for an abduction of a teenager who was still missing. Once officers arrived, they found that the teen had gone home before the call, and was no longer missing.

In an incident report from MPD, it states the teenage victim reported they were taken by a man from Waltham Park, to a different, unknow location. The teen then says they were sexually assaulted. The victim says this happened around 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are investigating this incident.

Right now, the suspect is unknown and at large.

If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

