Advertisement

Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s east side

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Hoard Street and Pawling Street.

MPD says officers arrived on scene just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, and found an unoccupied SUV with gun fire damage.

Officers say they found multiple spent shell casings at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are expected through early tomorrow.
Wet Weather Expected Over the Next Couple Days
Helbachs exterior in downtown Middleton
Helbachs Coffee is reopening in Madison
MPD: Suspect in reported sexual assault unidentified and at large
The Wisconsin spring election ended with historic firsts in minority communities.
Spring election marks historic firsts in minority communities