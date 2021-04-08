Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Hoard Street and Pawling Street.

MPD says officers arrived on scene just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, and found an unoccupied SUV with gun fire damage.

Officers say they found multiple spent shell casings at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.