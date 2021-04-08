Advertisement

Republican Van Orden announces second bid against Kind

Derrick Van Orden
Derrick Van Orden(Derrick Van Orden for Congress Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden announced Thursday that he’s trying again to beat longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in a district that former President Donald Trump won twice.

Van Orden, a retired Navy Seal, narrowly lost to Kind in November in his first race for office. Kind won with 51% of the vote compared with nearly 49% for Van Orden.

Van Orden, an ardent Trump supporter, has kept a high profile since the defeat, traveling to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Van Orden insisted that he was there to peacefully protest and he condemned the violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

