River Valley School District cancels school Thursday due to transportation issues

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - River Valley School District is canceling school Thursday due to transportation issues.

According to the district’s website, the Lamers Bus Lines are unable to transport students Thursday.

School staff will be available all day in their classrooms to help students and parents, or answer questions through a phone call or email.

River Valley Schools said its high school sports contact days will still go on as planned. However, middle school volleyball is canceled.

The district also noted on the NBC15 Closings page that this does not include St. Johns or St. Lukes.

