Spring Showers to Cap off the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain showers remain the weather headline heading into the weekend. Strings of showers were rotating around a massive upper-level low - bringing periods of much needed rain to southern Wisconsin. Rain becomes more isolated later in the weekend and next week.

Clouds broke a bit Thursday afternoon as rain let up. Another round of showers is possible tonight as the upper-level low cycles through the Midwest. Lows fall back into the upper 40s. Rain showers move by for Friday as highs remain in the upper 50s. The weekend begins dry, but another round of showers moves by late Saturday afternoon - evening. Some of these showers could be heavy at times. The rain is needed as Madison’s year-to-date rainfall is almost 2″ below normal.

The pattern remains active into next week, but most of the activity remains north of the NBC15 viewing area. Highs next week will be a bit cooler with northerly winds. Afternoon temperatures settle in the lower 50s.

