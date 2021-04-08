Subaru’s wild ride through Hobby Lobby caught on camera

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WMTV) - A driver’s destructive ride through a southern Massachusetts Hobby Lobby in early February was caught on camera and recently released by the local police department.

According to the Attleboro Police Dept., the driver, who was identified as Rick Woodruff, intentionally crashed through the sliding doors of the store around 5 a.m. in a red Subaru wagon.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured the drive through the store, as the 36-year-old man went through a second set of doors, hook a right at the shopping cart. He, then, throws the car into revers and smashes back into the exit door.

The car also knocked down a wall hanging and crushed an end table, before racing out yet another set of sliding doors.

The police department stated officers were able to track down Woodruff because of a license plate that fell off the vehicle during its wild ride. A judge released Woodruff on a personal recognizance bond, which means he does not have to post any money to be released from jail.

They have not determined a motive for the incident.

