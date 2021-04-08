Advertisement

Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old at Madison park still at large

The victim was 13-years-old, Madison police reported.
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for a man who allegedly took a 13-year-old to a park and sexually assaulted the young teen.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, between 25 and 35 years old, taller, with dark hair, and possibly driving a pickup truck.

According to MPD’s initial report, officers first received a report around three o’clock Wednesday that the teen was abducted and they responded to a home near Waltham Park, in the 2600 block of Waltham Road. Rushing to the scene, by the time they arrived, the officers found the child had returned home before the 911 call was made and was no longer missing.

The teen told officers about being taken to the park by the suspect and then sexually assaulted, the report added. The child estimated the attack occurred approximately 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Investigators contacted several nearby home that had private security cameras, MPD noted, but it did not release any information pertaining to what was recorded.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers, where callers can remain anonymous, at 608-266-6014.

