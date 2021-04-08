Suspect in weekend killing charged; No homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office filed charges Thursday against the 19-year-old woman arrested in connection with a killing in Madison over the weekend. However, the charges do not include first-degree homicide, one of the counts on which she was arrested the previous day.

Instead, Carmen Sharp had been officially charged harboring or aiding a felon and misdemeanor bail jumping. Sharp appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and jail records show she is no longer incarcerated.

She was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man who died Monday, two days after the Saturday night shooting at a BP station near downtown. Shortly after the arrest was announced, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner identified him as Isiah Davis, 23, and confirmed he died as a result of the shooting.

After her arrest, the Madison Police Dept. stated she had been booked for first-degree homicide and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Sharp was arrested after police reviewed surveillance video from the BP station, in the 300 block of S. Park Street, and spotted someone matching her description and wearing clothes that looked like the black leggings with a white stripe and white Crocs that Sharp was wearing that night.

The video showed the individual in the video running toward the wheelbarrow where the handgun believed to be used in the crime was found and crouching near the spot where it was located, prosecutors said.

The gun was reported to be a Glock model 43, 9x19 caliber with an extended magazine. Its serial number aligned with a gun that was stolen in July 2020 from Smitty’s Guns, in Deerfield.

The complaint noted officers had first spoken with Sharp on the night of the shooting. Prosecutors said she told investigators that night that she and a friend had left Brittingham Park and went to the gas station to meet Davis and give him a bottle of cognac.

Continuing, she recounted jumping out of their SUV to meet a friend at another pump and that’s when she heard the three shots.

