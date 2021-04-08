Advertisement

Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t said if he plans to run

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, listens.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump wants Sen. Ron Johnson to serve a third term, despite the senator not publicly stating if he plans to run again.

“Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin,” Trump wrote in a statement.

In the statement, the former president called Johnson “brave” and “bold,” going on to say the senator loves the United States, the military, and veterans. Trump added that Johnson would protect the Second Amendment.

“He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!” he concluded.

Johnson has not indicated if he plans to run for another term.

When he first ran for the office during the Republican wave in 2010, the senator said he only planned on serving two terms. However, as the 2022 race gets closer, he has said “anything’s possible” in reference to another campaign.

In January, Johnson ruled out a run for governor, which would also occur in 2022.

NBC15 has reached out to the senator’s office for a comment on the endorsement and will update the story if he responds.

Trump’s Full Statement:

Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for. It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!

President Donald Trump

