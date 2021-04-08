UW-Madison ‘Wiscard lady’ retires after 19 years at Union South

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 19 years snapping UW-Madison campus ID photos, the ‘Wiscard lady’ has retired.

According to the university, Almaz Yimam has worked the counter at the Wiscard office at Union South since 2002, welcoming hundreds of thousands of students and employees to campus.

The university estimates 25,000 Wiscards or other campus ID badges are issued, replaced or renewed each year, meaning Yimam had a hand in making approximately 475,000 Wiscards during her tenure. She says she tried to make every interaction a positive one.

“My personality is to help people — I really like to make them feel comfortable,” Yimam told UW-Madison.

Now 68 and a grandmother of three, she says she is ready for the next chapter in her life. She plans to return home to Ethiopia this summer to participate in missionary work and continue to do what she loves: helping others.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.