Advertisement

UW System says vaccines aren’t required, but there is an incentive

By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether to get a COVID shot or not-- UW Systems announced it will leave it up to students to decide.

“We’re doing everything we can, but we’re not going to mandate it,” President Tommy Thompson told reporters Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of students that for religious reasons, political reasons, or whatever reasons, don’t want to do it,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to force them. I’m encouraging them. I’m encouraging everybody.”

He also said immunized students will be able to skip routine testing if they show their vaccine cards to university health officials.

Currently, students living in dorms have to get tested every three days.

“I don’t like getting tested twice a week,” sophomore Lauren Rault said, adding she’s hesitant about taking the tests out of her routine. “I think they should maybe move it down once a week.”

The UW now stands opposed to a growing list of universities, as names like Rutgers and Notre Dame came out with their own vaccine mandates.

Thompson said he has a plan to encourage COVID shots, including the use of social media, to get 75 percent of a campus immunized. With this number, Thompson said he believes herd immunity is possible.

“This is a little bit more of a liberal campus,” freshman Braeden Remy said. “So hopefully they decided to get vaccinated.”

According to a UW-Madison online dashboard updated Wednesday, more than 15 thousand students and staff have gotten a dose or more of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Around 40,000 children have lost a parent due to COVID-19, study shows
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Henry Vilas Zoo (Source: Henry Vilas Zoo)
Henry Vilas Zoo encourages patrons to wear masks to protect animals, staff from COVID-19
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Over 90% of Dane Co. residents 65+ receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine