Wet Weather Expected Over the Next Couple Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow moving low pressure located over northern Iowa this morning will bring occasional showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to the region over the next couple days. This low will track to the west of here toward the Twin Cities today, then to the north of Lake Superior by tomorrow.

Forecast rain totals over the next 24 hours are mostly in the 0.25 to 0.50 range. A few spots could see higher totals if a thunderstorm moves through.

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are expected through early tomorrow. (wmtv weather)

Highs today will be mild once again. Readings are expected to reach the lower to middle 60s for this afternoon. Wind will be out of the south and increase to 5 to 10 mph.

The slow moving low will continue to allow bands of rain to rotate through the region tonight and into Friday as well. Drier conditions will be seen during the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday with dry weather and a little sunshine for Sunday. Cooler temperatures will return for much of next week with highs anticipated in the 50s.

