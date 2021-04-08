Advertisement

Wet Weather Expected Over the Next Couple Days

Only a few isolated showers are possible this weekend.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow moving low pressure located over northern Iowa this morning will bring occasional showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to the region over the next couple days. This low will track to the west of here toward the Twin Cities today, then to the north of Lake Superior by tomorrow.

Forecast rain totals over the next 24 hours are mostly in the 0.25 to 0.50 range. A few spots could see higher totals if a thunderstorm moves through.

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are expected through early tomorrow.
Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are expected through early tomorrow.(wmtv weather)

Highs today will be mild once again. Readings are expected to reach the lower to middle 60s for this afternoon. Wind will be out of the south and increase to 5 to 10 mph.

The slow moving low will continue to allow bands of rain to rotate through the region tonight and into Friday as well. Drier conditions will be seen during the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday with dry weather and a little sunshine for Sunday. Cooler temperatures will return for much of next week with highs anticipated in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Cold Water Temps
Cooler Temperatures And Rain
Isolated showers & storms are possible in southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.
70s are Over; Dodging showers for the rest of the Week
UMBRELLAS UP - Tracking periods of rain and storms the rest of the week
Next Big Weather Maker - Periods of rain and storms the rest of the week
UMBRELLAS UP - Tracking periods of rain and storms the rest of the week