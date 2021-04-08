Advertisement

Wollersheim releases new wine, details what’s new in 2021

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) -Wollersheim Winery and Distillery is back open for people to enjoy, and there’s a new wine for people to sip.

Thirty-three years after releasing its white wine, Prairie Fumé, the winery released a red version, called Scarlet Fumé, on Thursday.

“With new blood in the wine-making team, Celine came up with a new lighter, red style,” says Phillipe Coquard, the co-owner of Wollersheim Winery and Distillery.

“We chose some different varietals than what we worked with before, so we were working with a little bit of Malbec, along with Foch and Cab, which we’ve used before” says Céline Coquard Lenerz, the enologist at Wollersheim, and Phillipe’s daughter. “We decided to do a lighter, shorter, cooler fermentation to keep those fruity characters really enhanced and make this wine really approachable.”

Scarlet Fumé was a challenge that took nearly three years.

Another release for Wollersheim is a new batch of bourbon. Coquard says the previous batch of Bottle-in Bond Bourbon sold out quickly. This is the distillery’s third batch.

The Bistro is also back open as well as the grounds at Wollersheim. More seating areas were added to the grounds for people to enjoy the property.

The winery and distillery are open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Masks are required . There are currently no tours at this time.

People can learn more about Wollersheim or make an order online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
The number of active cases in South Dakota has been on the rise in recent weeks. It’s something...
Doctors explain COVID-19 variant outbreaks and their impact on children