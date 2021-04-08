Wollersheim releases new wine, details what’s new in 2021

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) -Wollersheim Winery and Distillery is back open for people to enjoy, and there’s a new wine for people to sip.

Thirty-three years after releasing its white wine, Prairie Fumé, the winery released a red version, called Scarlet Fumé, on Thursday.

“With new blood in the wine-making team, Celine came up with a new lighter, red style,” says Phillipe Coquard, the co-owner of Wollersheim Winery and Distillery.

“We chose some different varietals than what we worked with before, so we were working with a little bit of Malbec, along with Foch and Cab, which we’ve used before” says Céline Coquard Lenerz, the enologist at Wollersheim, and Phillipe’s daughter. “We decided to do a lighter, shorter, cooler fermentation to keep those fruity characters really enhanced and make this wine really approachable.”

Scarlet Fumé was a challenge that took nearly three years.

Another release for Wollersheim is a new batch of bourbon. Coquard says the previous batch of Bottle-in Bond Bourbon sold out quickly. This is the distillery’s third batch.

The Bistro is also back open as well as the grounds at Wollersheim. More seating areas were added to the grounds for people to enjoy the property.

The winery and distillery are open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Masks are required . There are currently no tours at this time.

People can learn more about Wollersheim or make an order online by clicking here.

