Advertisement

Yahara Bay joins the “Build Your Own Bratfest” fun

Yahara Bay plans to host one of this year's smaller Brat Fest events on May 29.
Yahara Bay plans to host one of this year's smaller Brat Fest events on May 29.(Yahara Bay Distillery)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-based distiller plans to host one of the smaller Brat Fests happening across the community in lieu of the one massive event usually held at the Alliant Energy Center.

Yahara Bay plans to host a day filled with brats (of course), drinks, and live music. The company, located at 6250 Nesbitt Rd., is bringing in Nashville recording artist Rick Monroe and Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey to perform.

The May 29 event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For $20, attendees will receive a brat, a bag of Slide potato chips, and two drink tickets, with Yahara promising to provide beer from Ale Asylum and Karben 4 breweries.

Tickets will be $20 and can be purchased immediately on the distillery’s website. They’ve also put more information on their Facebook page.

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19 and the pandemic still creating safety concerns, organizers of the Madison tradition decided to go a different route, trading the big festival for multiple mini-Brat Fests, dubbed the “Build Your Own Brat Fests,” at Dane Co. sports bars and restaurants.

100% of the proceeds will go toward benefiting Brat Fest charities.

More information on Brat Fest is available here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Madison to upgrade 6,000 streetlights to LED, saving costs and energy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
The number of active cases in South Dakota has been on the rise in recent weeks. It’s something...
Doctors explain COVID-19 variant outbreaks and their impact on children