Yahara Bay joins the “Build Your Own Bratfest” fun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-based distiller plans to host one of the smaller Brat Fests happening across the community in lieu of the one massive event usually held at the Alliant Energy Center.

Yahara Bay plans to host a day filled with brats (of course), drinks, and live music. The company, located at 6250 Nesbitt Rd., is bringing in Nashville recording artist Rick Monroe and Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey to perform.

The May 29 event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For $20, attendees will receive a brat, a bag of Slide potato chips, and two drink tickets, with Yahara promising to provide beer from Ale Asylum and Karben 4 breweries.

Tickets will be $20 and can be purchased immediately on the distillery’s website. They’ve also put more information on their Facebook page.

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19 and the pandemic still creating safety concerns, organizers of the Madison tradition decided to go a different route, trading the big festival for multiple mini-Brat Fests, dubbed the “Build Your Own Brat Fests,” at Dane Co. sports bars and restaurants.

100% of the proceeds will go toward benefiting Brat Fest charities.

More information on Brat Fest is available here.

