1 injured in semi vs car crash on US 51

The northbound right lane is closed on US 51 at Farwell St due to the crash.
(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured and extracted from their car Friday afternoon following a crash incident involving a semi, authorities say.

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to northbound lanes of US 51 just after 4 p.m. for a crash incident, according to a WisDOT alert. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured and extracted from their car.

The northbound right lane is closed on US 51 at Farwell St due to the crash. WisDOT expects the closure to last an hour.

