70-year-old rescued after truck crashes into Dane Co. creek

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver needed to pulled from a creek in the Town of Sun Prairie Friday morning after his pickup truck went off the side of a bridge.

According to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, the 70-year-old Marshall man was heading west on Hwy. T around 10:30 a.m. when his mid-size truck drove off the bridge and fell 30 feet into the creek.

Firefighters were able to free him from the truck, stabilize his condition, and carry him back onto land. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Dept. of Transportation has been notified of the potential damage to the bridge, while a towing company pulled the truck from the water.

