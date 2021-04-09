Advertisement

70-year-old rescued after truck crashes into Dane Co. creek

The truck had gone off the side of a bridge
(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver needed to pulled from a creek in the Town of Sun Prairie Friday morning after his pickup truck went off the side of a bridge.

According to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, the 70-year-old Marshall man was heading west on Hwy. T around 10:30 a.m. when his mid-size truck drove off the bridge and fell 30 feet into the creek.

Firefighters were able to free him from the truck, stabilize his condition, and carry him back onto land. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Dept. of Transportation has been notified of the potential damage to the bridge, while a towing company pulled the truck from the water.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Appeals court sides with Wisconsin governor on press access
File image
Sexually transmitted infections rising in Rock Co., health dept. warns
File image
Wisconsin board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995
Kenosha Co. poisoning death conviction vacated, man heads back to trial
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school
Lightning obliterates tree outside of a Wautoma school