Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the...
UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his service to queen
UK mourns death of Prince Philip
Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon union organizers deflated as vote tilts against them